Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft 2024 - 2025, season 2

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Seasons Season 2

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 11 December 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 3 hours 12 minutes

Series rating

5.3
Rate 17 votes
5.5 IMDb
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft List of episodes TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
No Good Deed
Season 2 Episode 1
11 December 2025
Festa de lemanja
Season 2 Episode 2
11 December 2025
Crossroads
Season 2 Episode 3
11 December 2025
Slán Abhaile
Season 2 Episode 4
11 December 2025
Croft's 6
Season 2 Episode 5
11 December 2025
The One Who Kills and Is Thanked for It
Season 2 Episode 6
11 December 2025
The Breaking of the Land
Season 2 Episode 7
11 December 2025
The Bringer of Death
Season 2 Episode 8
11 December 2025
