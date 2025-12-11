Menu
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft 2024 - 2025, season 2
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
11 December 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
3 hours 12 minutes
Series rating
5.3
Rate
17
votes
5.5
IMDb
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft List of episodes
Season 1
Season 2
No Good Deed
Season 2
Episode 1
11 December 2025
Festa de lemanja
Season 2
Episode 2
11 December 2025
Crossroads
Season 2
Episode 3
11 December 2025
Slán Abhaile
Season 2
Episode 4
11 December 2025
Croft's 6
Season 2
Episode 5
11 December 2025
The One Who Kills and Is Thanked for It
Season 2
Episode 6
11 December 2025
The Breaking of the Land
Season 2
Episode 7
11 December 2025
The Bringer of Death
Season 2
Episode 8
11 December 2025
