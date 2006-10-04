Menu
Mahou Sensei Negima! 2005 - 2007, season 2
Mahou Sensei Negima!
Season premiere
4 October 2006
Production year
2006
Number of episodes
26
Runtime
9 hours 58 minutes
Series rating
6.5
Rate
13
votes
6.7
IMDb
"Mahou Sensei Negima!" season 2 list of episodes.
What? 31 Students Right Off the Bat!
Season 2
Episode 1
4 October 2006
No Way! That's What You Do for a Probationary Contract?!
Season 2
Episode 2
11 October 2006
Oh-ho, So That's How a Provisional Contract Card Is Used
Season 2
Episode 3
18 October 2006
Teacher... It's my First Time...
Season 2
Episode 4
25 October 2006
Security Deposits and Key Fees are Expensive in Tokyo. Wait, That's Not What the Probationary Contract's About!
Season 2
Episode 5
1 November 2006
Pardon Me. Might I Not be Excused with Either the Forehead or the Cheek?
Season 2
Episode 6
8 November 2006
Um, I Think There are Some Good Things About Not Being Seen, but I do Think There are Times When It's Better to be Seen
Season 2
Episode 7
15 November 2006
Professor, Please Make Us Adults
Season 2
Episode 8
22 November 2006
You Hide the 'Heart' With a 'Sword' and Read It As Ninja. It is a Little Different Than How You Write 'Serious' and Read It As
Season 2
Episode 9
29 November 2006
Professor Negi Went Behind My Back?! I Shall Never Condone Such a Thing!
Season 2
Episode 10
6 December 2006
Huh, so the Baron Is a Kind of Rose. I Thought It Was a Kind of Potato
Season 2
Episode 11
13 December 2006
After Much Quibbling, In the End All It Comes Down to Is How You Feel
Season 2
Episode 12
20 December 2006
Rather Than a Question of You Being the Enemy, the Issue Is Really Whether or Not You are a Nuisance to the Master
Season 2
Episode 13
27 December 2006
Frankly Speaking, In the Face of Magic, Scientific Theory Might as Well be Nonexistent
Season 2
Episode 14
3 January 2007
The Class Is Growing Disquiet at the Unexpected Turn of Events. So They're Getting Louder? 15 Points
Season 2
Episode 15
10 January 2007
Yesterday's Foe Is Today's Friend. Good Enough Friends to Have Fights. No Doesn't Always Mean No
Season 2
Episode 16
17 January 2007
Natsumi, Family Will Always be the Home Run King of Bonds. Don't You Agree? I Don't Understand What You Mean at All, Chizuru
Season 2
Episode 17
24 January 2007
There's a Bastard Who Gets All Happy With Secrets, Then Reveals Them, and It Really Pisses Me Off. Chiu-Chiu Is Going to Get Angry Too! Really Mad!
Season 2
Episode 18
31 January 2007
It's Great to Go Back to Being a Kid Again and Having Fun. Although, I Can Have Fun Without Going Back to Being a Kid, Too
Season 2
Episode 19
7 February 2007
They Say, Bigger the Blander, But That's Not Necessarily True in Actuality
Season 2
Episode 20
14 February 2007
A Man Silently Eats His Ramen Takamichi. What the Hell Does That Even Mean?
Season 2
Episode 21
21 February 2007
Aiya! Something Strange Is Beginning to Happen! This Must Surely be the End of the World!
Season 2
Episode 22
28 February 2007
Wait, You Can't do That, Negi! That's Right, Because We're Your Partners!
Season 2
Episode 23
7 March 2007
Professor Negi, It Appears This is the Climax. Let's All Go Home Together, Negi!
Season 2
Episode 24
14 March 2007
And With That, the Case Is Closed!
Season 2
Episode 25
21 March 2007
I Will Not Say That I Am Lonely! Because, I Have Faith That We Will Surely Meet Again!
Season 2
Episode 26
28 March 2007
