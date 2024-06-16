Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
The House That Dragons Built
18+
18+
Title
Season 2
Season premiere
16 June 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
3 hours 20 minutes
Series rating
7.9
8.1
IMDb
"The House That Dragons Built" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
A Son for a Son
Season 2
Episode 1
16 June 2024
Rhaenyra the Cruel
Season 2
Episode 2
23 June 2024
The Burning Mill
Season 2
Episode 3
30 June 2024
The Red Dragon and the Gold
Season 2
Episode 4
7 July 2024
Regent
Season 2
Episode 5
14 July 2024
Smallfolk
Season 2
Episode 6
21 July 2024
The Red Sowing
Season 2
Episode 7
28 July 2024
The Queen Who Ever Was
Season 2
Episode 8
4 August 2024
TV series release schedule
