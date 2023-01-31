Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Palace Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: The Palace

  • Overton, Hampshire, England, UK

Iconic scenes & Locations

The Palace
Schönbrunn Palace, Schönbrunner Schloßstraße 47, Vienna, Austria
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
on location
Sheffield Botanical Gardens, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
on location
Wentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
studio: additional photography
Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, Warner Drive, Leavesden, Hertfordshire, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
studio: principal photography
Titan Studios, 44 Kendal Ave, London, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
exterior locations
London, Greater London, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
on location
Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
on location
Rotherham, South Yorkshire, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱

Filming Dates

  • 31 January 2023 - 19 May 2023
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more