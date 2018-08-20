Menu
Colonel Shelest season 2 watch online

Kinoafisha TV Shows Colonel Shelest Seasons Season 2
Шелест 16+
Title Шелест. Большой передел
Season premiere 20 August 2018
Production year 2018
Number of episodes 16
Runtime 12 hours 48 minutes

Series rating

4.9
Rate 12 votes
4.7 IMDb

"Colonel Shelest" season 2 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Серия 17
Season 2 Episode 1
20 August 2018
Серия 18
Season 2 Episode 2
20 August 2018
Серия 19
Season 2 Episode 3
21 August 2018
Серия 20
Season 2 Episode 4
21 August 2018
Серия 21
Season 2 Episode 5
22 August 2018
Серия 22
Season 2 Episode 6
22 August 2018
Серия 23
Season 2 Episode 7
23 August 2018
Серия 24
Season 2 Episode 8
23 August 2018
Серия 25
Season 2 Episode 9
27 August 2018
Серия 26
Season 2 Episode 10
27 August 2018
Серия 27
Season 2 Episode 11
28 August 2018
Серия 28
Season 2 Episode 12
28 August 2018
Серия 29
Season 2 Episode 13
29 August 2018
Серия 30
Season 2 Episode 14
29 August 2018
Серия 31
Season 2 Episode 15
30 August 2018
Серия 32
Season 2 Episode 16
30 August 2018
