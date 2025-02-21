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Surface 2022 - 2025, season 2
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Surface
Seasons
Season 2
Surface
18+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
21 February 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
6 hours 24 minutes
Series rating
6.3
Rate
14
votes
6.4
IMDb
Surface List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
New Money
Season 2
Episode 1
21 February 2025
Speak of the Devil
Season 2
Episode 2
28 February 2025
Kintsugi
Season 2
Episode 3
7 March 2025
Legacy
Season 2
Episode 4
14 March 2025
Daybreak
Season 2
Episode 5
21 March 2025
Atonement
Season 2
Episode 6
28 March 2025
What Comes Around
Season 2
Episode 7
4 April 2025
Unearthed
Season 2
Episode 8
11 April 2025
TV series release schedule
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