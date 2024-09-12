Menu
Midnight at the Pera Palace 2022 - 2024, season 2

Midnight at the Pera Palace season 2
Pera Palas'ta Gece Yarısı 12+
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 12 September 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 5 hours 52 minutes

Series rating

6.9
Rate 12 votes
7 IMDb

Midnight at the Pera Palace List of episodes

Season 1
Season 2
Season 1
Season 2
1. Bölüm
Season 2 Episode 1
12 September 2024
2. Bölüm
Season 2 Episode 2
12 September 2024
3. Bölüm
Season 2 Episode 3
12 September 2024
4. Bölüm
Season 2 Episode 4
12 September 2024
5. Bölüm
Season 2 Episode 5
12 September 2024
6. Bölüm
Season 2 Episode 6
12 September 2024
7. Bölüm
Season 2 Episode 7
12 September 2024
8. Bölüm
Season 2 Episode 8
14 September 2024
