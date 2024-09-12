Menu
Midnight at the Pera Palace 2022 - 2024, season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Seasons
Season 2
Pera Palas'ta Gece Yarısı
12+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
12 September 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
5 hours 52 minutes
Series rating
6.9
Rate
12
votes
7
IMDb
Season 1
Season 2
1. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 1
12 September 2024
2. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 2
12 September 2024
3. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 3
12 September 2024
4. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 4
12 September 2024
5. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 5
12 September 2024
6. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 6
12 September 2024
7. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 7
12 September 2024
8. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 8
14 September 2024
