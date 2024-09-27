Menu
Sestruha 2023 - 2024, season 2

Sestruha season 2 poster
Sestruha 16+
Title Cезон 2
Season premiere 27 September 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 3 hours 20 minutes

Series rating

6.4
Rate 17 votes
6.5 IMDb

Sestruha List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Серия 1
Season 2 Episode 1
27 September 2024
Серия 2
Season 2 Episode 2
27 September 2024
Серия 3
Season 2 Episode 3
27 September 2024
Серия 4
Season 2 Episode 4
27 September 2024
Серия 5
Season 2 Episode 5
4 October 2024
Серия 6
Season 2 Episode 6
4 October 2024
Серия 7
Season 2 Episode 7
4 October 2024
Серия 8
Season 2 Episode 8
4 October 2024
