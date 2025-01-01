Menu
Dancing with the Stars Quotes

Dancing with the Stars quotes

Tom Bergeron - Host Throughout the past five seasons, we've had some stars with various physical challenges. Heather Mills had one artificial leg. Kenny Mayne apparently had two.
Len Goodman - Judge [recurring] From Len, the ten!
Anna Trebunskaya Are you breathing when you're dancing?
Himself - Contestant Yeah.
[pauses then mutters, as he walks outside for a break]
Himself - Contestant ... How else am I gonna stay alive?
[Season 13, Week 8, after dancing their Instant Jive and having scored 51 out of 60 for both their dances]
Rob Kardashian - Contestant I really hope we make it to the semi-finals.
Cheryl Burke I know, me too!
Rob Kardashian - Contestant It'd be kind of crazy to be in the top four.
Cheryl Burke Oh my God, it'd be amazing!
Rob Kardashian - Contestant Definitely didn't expect that...
Cheryl Burke I haven't gone this far in years.
Rob Kardashian - Contestant Well, it's time for a change sweetheart. We're goin' to Vegas!
Cheryl Burke [laughs] Yeah!
