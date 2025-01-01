[Season 13, Week 8, after dancing their Instant Jive and having scored 51 out of 60 for both their dances]
Rob Kardashian - Contestant
I really hope we make it to the semi-finals.
Cheryl Burke
I know, me too!
Rob Kardashian - Contestant
It'd be kind of crazy to be in the top four.
Cheryl Burke
Oh my God, it'd be amazing!
Rob Kardashian - Contestant
Definitely didn't expect that...
Cheryl Burke
I haven't gone this far in years.
Rob Kardashian - Contestant
Well, it's time for a change sweetheart. We're goin' to Vegas!
Cheryl Burke
[laughs] Yeah!