[Season 13, Week 8, after dancing their Instant Jive and having scored 51 out of 60 for both their dances]

Rob Kardashian - Contestant I really hope we make it to the semi-finals.

Cheryl Burke I know, me too!

Rob Kardashian - Contestant It'd be kind of crazy to be in the top four.

Cheryl Burke Oh my God, it'd be amazing!

Rob Kardashian - Contestant Definitely didn't expect that...

Cheryl Burke I haven't gone this far in years.

Rob Kardashian - Contestant Well, it's time for a change sweetheart. We're goin' to Vegas!