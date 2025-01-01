Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Quantum Leap
Quotes
Quantum Leap quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
[Repeated line throughout Season Two]
Hannah Carson
Say see you later.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Repeated line throughout Season Two]
Dr. Ben Song
The hell with that!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Eliza Taylor
Raymond Lee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree