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Kinoafisha TV Shows A Small Light Awards

"A Small Light" updates

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Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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