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The Spiderwick Chronicles 2024, season 1

The Spiderwick Chronicles season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Spiderwick Chronicles Seasons Season 1
The Spiderwick Chronicles
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 19 April 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 6 hours 8 minutes

Series rating

5.3
Rate 13 votes
5.3 IMDb

The Spiderwick Chronicles List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Welcome to Spiderwick
Season 1 Episode 1
19 April 2024
The Field Guide to the Fantastical World Around You
Season 1 Episode 2
19 April 2024
I Will Survive
Season 1 Episode 3
19 April 2024
Tastes Like Chicken
Season 1 Episode 4
19 April 2024
A Midsummer's Daydream
Season 1 Episode 5
19 April 2024
1028 Teeth
Season 1 Episode 6
19 April 2024
The Field Guide to Jared Grace
Season 1 Episode 7
19 April 2024
The Wrath of Mulgarath
Season 1 Episode 8
19 April 2024
TV series release schedule
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