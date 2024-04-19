Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
The Spiderwick Chronicles 2024, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Q&A
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Spiderwick Chronicles
Seasons
Season 1
The Spiderwick Chronicles
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
19 April 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
6 hours 8 minutes
Series rating
5.3
Rate
13
votes
5.3
IMDb
The Spiderwick Chronicles List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Welcome to Spiderwick
Season 1
Episode 1
19 April 2024
The Field Guide to the Fantastical World Around You
Season 1
Episode 2
19 April 2024
I Will Survive
Season 1
Episode 3
19 April 2024
Tastes Like Chicken
Season 1
Episode 4
19 April 2024
A Midsummer's Daydream
Season 1
Episode 5
19 April 2024
1028 Teeth
Season 1
Episode 6
19 April 2024
The Field Guide to Jared Grace
Season 1
Episode 7
19 April 2024
The Wrath of Mulgarath
Season 1
Episode 8
19 April 2024
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree