Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
One Piece
Quotes
One Piece quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Roronoa Zoro
I, Roronoa Zoro, vow to stand by your side from now until the end. Until we find the One Piece or die trying. So bring on the Marines or pirates or sea beasts. You're my captain, Luffy, and I'm your first mate.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Mackenyu
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree