Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mackenyu
Mackenyu Mackenyu
Kinoafisha Persons Mackenyu

Mackenyu

Mackenyu

Date of Birth
16 November 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

One Piece 8.2
One Piece (2023)
Chihayafuru Part 3 7.3
Chihayafuru Part 3 (2018)
Chihayafuru: Kami no Ku 7.0
Chihayafuru: Kami no Ku (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
One Piece 8.2
One Piece
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2023, USA
Knights of the Zodiac 4.8
Knights of the Zodiac Knights of the Zodiac
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
Our 30-minute Sessions 6.3
Our 30-minute Sessions Sayonara made no 30-bun
Drama, Fantasy, Music 2020, Japan
Jūni-nin no Shinitai Kodomotachi 5.8
Jūni-nin no Shinitai Kodomotachi Jûni-nin no shinitai kodomo-tachi
Detective, Thriller 2019, Japan
Chihayafuru Part 3 7.3
Chihayafuru Part 3 Chihayafuru: Musubi
Romantic, Comedy 2018, Japan
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Chapter 69 420 5.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Chapter 69 420 JoJo no kimyô na bôken: Daiyamondo wa kudakenai - dai-isshô
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2017, Japan
Chihayafuru: Shimo no Ku 6.9
Chihayafuru: Shimo no Ku Chihayafuru Part II
Romantic, Comedy 2016, Japan
Chihayafuru: Kami no Ku 7
Chihayafuru: Kami no Ku Chihayafuru
Romantic, Comedy 2016, Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more