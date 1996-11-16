Menu
Mackenyu
Mackenyu
Date of Birth
16 November 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.2
One Piece
(2023)
7.3
Chihayafuru Part 3
(2018)
7.0
Chihayafuru: Kami no Ku
(2016)
Filmography
8
8.2
One Piece
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2023, USA
4.8
Knights of the Zodiac
Knights of the Zodiac
Action, Adventure, Drama
2023, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Our 30-minute Sessions
Sayonara made no 30-bun
Drama, Fantasy, Music
2020, Japan
5.8
Jūni-nin no Shinitai Kodomotachi
Jûni-nin no shinitai kodomo-tachi
Detective, Thriller
2019, Japan
7.3
Chihayafuru Part 3
Chihayafuru: Musubi
Romantic, Comedy
2018, Japan
5.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Chapter 69 420
JoJo no kimyô na bôken: Daiyamondo wa kudakenai - dai-isshô
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2017, Japan
6.9
Chihayafuru: Shimo no Ku
Chihayafuru Part II
Romantic, Comedy
2016, Japan
7
Chihayafuru: Kami no Ku
Chihayafuru
Romantic, Comedy
2016, Japan
