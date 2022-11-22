Menu
Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Dune: Prophecy

  • Budapest, Hungary
  • Hungary
  • Jordan
  • Spain

Iconic scenes & Locations

Amman, Jordan
Filming Dates

  • 22 November 2022 - 18 December 2023
