Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Fall of the House of Usher Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: The Fall of the House of Usher

  • Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Iconic scenes & Locations

Studio
The Bridge Studios - 2400 Boundary Road, Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱

Filming Dates

  • 31 January 2022 - 8 July 2022
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more