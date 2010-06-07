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Persons Unknown 2010, season 1

Persons Unknown season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Persons Unknown Seasons Season 1
Persons Unknown 16+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 7 June 2010
Production year 2010
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 9 hours 19 minutes

Series rating

6.9
Rate 20 votes
6.9 IMDb

"Persons Unknown" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Pilot
Season 1 Episode 1
7 June 2010
The Edge
Season 1 Episode 2
14 June 2010
The Way Through
Season 1 Episode 3
21 June 2010
Exit One
Season 1 Episode 4
28 June 2010
Incoming
Season 1 Episode 5
5 July 2010
The Truth
Season 1 Episode 6
17 July 2010
Smoke and Steel
Season 1 Episode 7
24 July 2010
Saved
Season 1 Episode 8
31 July 2010
Static
Season 1 Episode 9
7 August 2010
Identity
Season 1 Episode 10
21 August 2010
Seven Sacrifices
Season 1 Episode 11
21 August 2010
And Then There Was One
Season 1 Episode 12
28 August 2010
Shadows in the Cave
Season 1 Episode 13
28 August 2010
TV series release schedule
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