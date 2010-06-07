Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Persons Unknown 2010, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Persons Unknown
Seasons
Season 1
Persons Unknown
16+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
7 June 2010
Production year
2010
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
9 hours 19 minutes
Series rating
6.9
Rate
20
votes
6.9
IMDb
"Persons Unknown" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Pilot
Season 1
Episode 1
7 June 2010
The Edge
Season 1
Episode 2
14 June 2010
The Way Through
Season 1
Episode 3
21 June 2010
Exit One
Season 1
Episode 4
28 June 2010
Incoming
Season 1
Episode 5
5 July 2010
The Truth
Season 1
Episode 6
17 July 2010
Smoke and Steel
Season 1
Episode 7
24 July 2010
Saved
Season 1
Episode 8
31 July 2010
Static
Season 1
Episode 9
7 August 2010
Identity
Season 1
Episode 10
21 August 2010
Seven Sacrifices
Season 1
Episode 11
21 August 2010
And Then There Was One
Season 1
Episode 12
28 August 2010
Shadows in the Cave
Season 1
Episode 13
28 August 2010
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree