The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Season One: Amazon Original Series Soundtrack) 37 tracks. Howard Shore, Bear McCreary Listen

Title Artist Time 1 The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Main Title Howard Shore 1:34 2 Galadriel Bear McCreary 3:44 3 Khazad-Dûm Bear McCreary 3:20 4 Nori Brandyfoot Bear McCreary 2:50 5 The Stranger Bear McCreary 5:03 6 Númenor Bear McCreary 4:32 7 Sauron Bear McCreary 2:45 8 Valinor Bear McCreary 2:40 9 In the Beginning Bear McCreary 7:49 10 Elrond Half-elven Bear McCreary 3:23 11 Durin IV Bear McCreary 3:05 12 Harfoot Life Bear McCreary 2:22 13 Bronwyn and Arondir Bear McCreary 2:47 14 Halbrand Bear McCreary 2:56 15 The Boat Bear McCreary 4:08 16 Sundering Seas Bear McCreary 2:41 17 Nobody Goes Off Trail Bear McCreary 4:25 18 Elendil and Isildur Bear McCreary 4:16 19 White Leaves Bear McCreary 4:42 20 The Secrets of the Mountain Bear McCreary 3:49 21 Nolwa Mahtar Bear McCreary 2:02 22 Nampat Bear McCreary 2:34 23 A Plea to the Rocks (feat. Sophia Nomvete) Bear McCreary / Sophia Nomvete, Bear McCreary 3:48 24 This Wandering Day (feat. Megan Richards) Bear McCreary / JD Payne, David Donaldson, Janet Roddick, David Long 2:10 25 Scherzo for Violin and Swords Bear McCreary 1:53 26 Sailing into the Dawn Bear McCreary 4:18 27 For the Southlands Bear McCreary 4:32 28 Cavalry Bear McCreary 4:06 29 Water and Flame Bear McCreary 3:29 30 In the Mines Bear McCreary 8:14 31 The Veil of Smoke Bear McCreary 5:00 32 The Mystics Bear McCreary 7:55 33 Perilous Whisperings Bear McCreary 2:41 34 The Broken Line Bear McCreary 5:56 35 Wise One Bear McCreary 8:45 36 True Creation Requires Sacrifice Bear McCreary 5:52 37 Where the Shadows Lie (Instrumental) Bear McCreary 3:05

Listen to songs from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (2022) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" in different languages are free for listening online.