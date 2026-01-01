|Title
|Artist
|Time
|1
|The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Main Title
|Howard Shore
|1:34
|2
|Galadriel
|Bear McCreary
|3:44
|3
|Khazad-Dûm
|Bear McCreary
|3:20
|4
|Nori Brandyfoot
|Bear McCreary
|2:50
|5
|The Stranger
|Bear McCreary
|5:03
|6
|Númenor
|Bear McCreary
|4:32
|7
|Sauron
|Bear McCreary
|2:45
|8
|Valinor
|Bear McCreary
|2:40
|9
|In the Beginning
|Bear McCreary
|7:49
|10
|Elrond Half-elven
|Bear McCreary
|3:23
|11
|Durin IV
|Bear McCreary
|3:05
|12
|Harfoot Life
|Bear McCreary
|2:22
|13
|Bronwyn and Arondir
|Bear McCreary
|2:47
|14
|Halbrand
|Bear McCreary
|2:56
|15
|The Boat
|Bear McCreary
|4:08
|16
|Sundering Seas
|Bear McCreary
|2:41
|17
|Nobody Goes Off Trail
|Bear McCreary
|4:25
|18
|Elendil and Isildur
|Bear McCreary
|4:16
|19
|White Leaves
|Bear McCreary
|4:42
|20
|The Secrets of the Mountain
|Bear McCreary
|3:49
|21
|Nolwa Mahtar
|Bear McCreary
|2:02
|22
|Nampat
|Bear McCreary
|2:34
|23
|A Plea to the Rocks (feat. Sophia Nomvete)
|Bear McCreary / Sophia Nomvete, Bear McCreary
|3:48
|24
|This Wandering Day (feat. Megan Richards)
|Bear McCreary / JD Payne, David Donaldson, Janet Roddick, David Long
|2:10
|25
|Scherzo for Violin and Swords
|Bear McCreary
|1:53
|26
|Sailing into the Dawn
|Bear McCreary
|4:18
|27
|For the Southlands
|Bear McCreary
|4:32
|28
|Cavalry
|Bear McCreary
|4:06
|29
|Water and Flame
|Bear McCreary
|3:29
|30
|In the Mines
|Bear McCreary
|8:14
|31
|The Veil of Smoke
|Bear McCreary
|5:00
|32
|The Mystics
|Bear McCreary
|7:55
|33
|Perilous Whisperings
|Bear McCreary
|2:41
|34
|The Broken Line
|Bear McCreary
|5:56
|35
|Wise One
|Bear McCreary
|8:45
|36
|True Creation Requires Sacrifice
|Bear McCreary
|5:52
|37
|Where the Shadows Lie (Instrumental)
|Bear McCreary
|3:05