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Киноафиша Сериалы Властелин колец: Кольца власти Саундтреки

Саундтреки сериала «Властелин колец: Кольца власти»

Музыка из сериала «Властелин колец: Кольца власти» Вся информация о сериале
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Season One: Amazon Original Series Soundtrack)
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Season One: Amazon Original Series Soundtrack) 37 композиций. Howard Shore, Bear McCreary
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Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Main Title Howard Shore 1:34
2 Galadriel Bear McCreary 3:44
3 Khazad-Dûm Bear McCreary 3:20
4 Nori Brandyfoot Bear McCreary 2:50
5 The Stranger Bear McCreary 5:03
6 Númenor Bear McCreary 4:32
7 Sauron Bear McCreary 2:45
8 Valinor Bear McCreary 2:40
9 In the Beginning Bear McCreary 7:49
10 Elrond Half-elven Bear McCreary 3:23
11 Durin IV Bear McCreary 3:05
12 Harfoot Life Bear McCreary 2:22
13 Bronwyn and Arondir Bear McCreary 2:47
14 Halbrand Bear McCreary 2:56
15 The Boat Bear McCreary 4:08
16 Sundering Seas Bear McCreary 2:41
17 Nobody Goes Off Trail Bear McCreary 4:25
18 Elendil and Isildur Bear McCreary 4:16
19 White Leaves Bear McCreary 4:42
20 The Secrets of the Mountain Bear McCreary 3:49
21 Nolwa Mahtar Bear McCreary 2:02
22 Nampat Bear McCreary 2:34
23 A Plea to the Rocks (feat. Sophia Nomvete) Bear McCreary / Sophia Nomvete, Bear McCreary 3:48
24 This Wandering Day (feat. Megan Richards) Bear McCreary / JD Payne, David Donaldson, Janet Roddick, David Long 2:10
25 Scherzo for Violin and Swords Bear McCreary 1:53
26 Sailing into the Dawn Bear McCreary 4:18
27 For the Southlands Bear McCreary 4:32
28 Cavalry Bear McCreary 4:06
29 Water and Flame Bear McCreary 3:29
30 In the Mines Bear McCreary 8:14
31 The Veil of Smoke Bear McCreary 5:00
32 The Mystics Bear McCreary 7:55
33 Perilous Whisperings Bear McCreary 2:41
34 The Broken Line Bear McCreary 5:56
35 Wise One Bear McCreary 8:45
36 True Creation Requires Sacrifice Bear McCreary 5:52
37 Where the Shadows Lie (Instrumental) Bear McCreary 3:05
Доступен список песен из сериала «Властелин колец: Кольца власти» (2022) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Властелин колец: Кольца власти» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
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