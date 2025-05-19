Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Articles
Статьи о сериале «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power»
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Q&A
Статьи о сериале «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power»
All info
This 'Rings of Power' Character Is Very Different in the Books: Why Gil-galad Turned Into a Bore
Tolkien gave him a heroic image, but onscreen he became an arrogant king.
Write review
19 May 2025 02:00
Elves Never Actually Fought at the Battle of Helm’s Deep: Why Jackson Invented It for 'The Lord of the Rings'
Tolkien’s books never included this.
Write review
15 May 2025 22:31
The Theory of Instant Aging after Losing the One Ring is Debunked: Just Recall One Character from the Films
In reality, what happened to Bilbo proves nothing.
Write review
15 May 2025 00:00
Jackson Removed Tom Bombadil, but 'Rings of Power' Kept Him: Here's Who He is
The series had more opportunities to develop characters.
Write review
27 April 2025 04:00
All About Cynthia Addai-Robinson: Age, Height, and Relationship Timeline
Cynthia Addai-Robinson is a talented actress known for her captivating performances in both film and television.
Write review
25 April 2025 03:30
George Martin is In, the Work is Already in Full Swing: What is known About the 'Game of Thrones' Feature Film
We've already found out what happened "before". How about "after"?
Write review
18 April 2025 00:03
'The Rings of Power' Only Begun to Tell Middle-earth’s Story: Here Are 7 Moments That Will Unfold in Season 3
Or maybe we’ll have to wait even longer.
Write review
1 April 2025 17:00
Middle-earth’s Greatest Untold Story Begins With Eärendil — Elrond Father You Never Saw on Screen
His journey reached the gods and lit the sky.
Write review
27 March 2025 16:00
Tolkien's Lost Characters: What If Middle-earth Had Gods That Loved War More Than Morgoth and Sauron?
Two mighty deities once roamed Tolkien’s world — until he deemed them too dangerous.
Write review
12 March 2025 12:18
The Most Expensive TV Series in History: 7 Impressive (But Not Always Successful) Productions
Big budgets don’t always guarantee a show’s success.
Write review
25 February 2025 01:00
'The Rings of Power' Continues to Captivate Audiences: Season 3 Confirmed for Prime Video — Season 2 Scores 84% on Rotten Tomatoes
A new chapter of Middle-earth’s epic tale is on its way.
Write review
14 February 2025 10:52
'Rings of Power' were Outperformed by Another Amazon Series: People Didn't Believe It Before It Came Out, But 8,000,000,000 Minutes Watched
Investing more than a billion dollars into production is no guarantee of success.
Write review
29 January 2025 19:12
Who Is the Dark Wizard in 'The Rings of Power' Season 2? Everything We Know So Far
A mysterious figure hints at Middle-earth's deeper, darker secrets.
Write review
10 January 2025 01:00
'The Rings of Power': A Deep Dive into Númenor's Stunning Practical Sets
Explore the fascinating behind-the-scenes craftsmanship of Amazon’s series.
Write review
6 January 2025 00:30
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree