Benjamin Walker
This 'Rings of Power' Character Is Very Different in the Books: Why Gil-galad Turned Into a Bore Tolkien gave him a heroic image, but onscreen he became an arrogant king.
19 May 2025 02:00
Still from the film 'The Lord of the Rings:The Two Towers'
Elves Never Actually Fought at the Battle of Helm’s Deep: Why Jackson Invented It for 'The Lord of the Rings' Tolkien’s books never included this.
15 May 2025 22:31
Still from Lord of Rings
The Theory of Instant Aging after Losing the One Ring is Debunked: Just Recall One Character from the Films In reality, what happened to Bilbo proves nothing.
15 May 2025 00:00
Tom Bombadil
Jackson Removed Tom Bombadil, but 'Rings of Power' Kept Him: Here's Who He is The series had more opportunities to develop characters.
27 April 2025 04:00
Cynthia Addai-Robinson in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (2022)
All About Cynthia Addai-Robinson: Age, Height, and Relationship Timeline Cynthia Addai-Robinson is a talented actress known for her captivating performances in both film and television.
25 April 2025 03:30
Global Look Press — George Martin and still from the series 'Game of Thrones' (2011)
George Martin is In, the Work is Already in Full Swing: What is known About the 'Game of Thrones' Feature Film We've already found out what happened "before". How about "after"?
18 April 2025 00:03
Stills from the series 'The Rings of Power'
'The Rings of Power' Only Begun to Tell Middle-earth’s Story: Here Are 7 Moments That Will Unfold in Season 3 Or maybe we’ll have to wait even longer.
1 April 2025 17:00
Elrond, son of Eärendil in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)
Middle-earth’s Greatest Untold Story Begins With Eärendil — Elrond Father You Never Saw on Screen His journey reached the gods and lit the sky.
27 March 2025 16:00
Still from the movie 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)
Tolkien's Lost Characters: What If Middle-earth Had Gods That Loved War More Than Morgoth and Sauron? Two mighty deities once roamed Tolkien’s world — until he deemed them too dangerous.
12 March 2025 12:18
Stills from the series 'House of the Dragon', 'The Crown'
The Most Expensive TV Series in History: 7 Impressive (But Not Always Successful) Productions Big budgets don’t always guarantee a show’s success.
25 February 2025 01:00
Stills from the series 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (2022)
'The Rings of Power' Continues to Captivate Audiences: Season 3 Confirmed for Prime Video — Season 2 Scores 84% on Rotten Tomatoes A new chapter of Middle-earth’s epic tale is on its way.
14 February 2025 10:52
Stills from the series 'The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power' and 'Fallout'
'Rings of Power' were Outperformed by Another Amazon Series: People Didn't Believe It Before It Came Out, But 8,000,000,000 Minutes Watched Investing more than a billion dollars into production is no guarantee of success.
29 January 2025 19:12
Ciarán Hinds, Dark Wizard, Still from the series 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'
Who Is the Dark Wizard in 'The Rings of Power' Season 2? Everything We Know So Far A mysterious figure hints at Middle-earth's deeper, darker secrets.
10 January 2025 01:00
Series characters 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'
'The Rings of Power': A Deep Dive into Númenor's Stunning Practical Sets Explore the fascinating behind-the-scenes craftsmanship of Amazon’s series.
6 January 2025 00:30
