Kinoafisha TV Shows Young Royals Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Young Royals

  • Stockholm, Sweden

Iconic scenes & Locations

school exterior
Kaggeholms Slott, Slottshagen, Sweden
