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Murderous Fervour season 2 watch online

Murderous Fervour season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Murderous Fervour Seasons Season 2
Dusheguny 16+
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 6 October 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 8 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

7.0
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb

"Murderous Fervour" season 2 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Серия 1
Season 2 Episode 1
6 October 2025
Серия 2
Season 2 Episode 2
6 October 2025
Серия 3
Season 2 Episode 3
7 October 2025
Серия 4
Season 2 Episode 4
7 October 2025
Серия 5
Season 2 Episode 5
8 October 2025
Серия 6
Season 2 Episode 6
8 October 2025
Серия 7
Season 2 Episode 7
9 October 2025
Серия 8
Season 2 Episode 8
9 October 2025
Серия 9
Season 2 Episode 9
10 October 2025
Серия 10
Season 2 Episode 10
10 October 2025
TV series release schedule
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