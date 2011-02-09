Menu
Mr. Sunshine poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Mr. Sunshine

Mr. Sunshine (2011 - 2012)

Mr. Sunshine 18+
Production year 2011
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 6 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

The series "Mr. Sunshine" tells the story of the career and personal life of a self-absorbed manager of the San Diego sports arena, the "Sunshine Center." Ben Donovan is completely satisfied with his life, as he is doing what he loves and basking in female attention. However, even in his everyday life, complete chaos often sneaks in. The manager has to literally juggle his favorite (and not so favorite) women, lucrative (and not so lucrative) contracts, and constantly extricate himself from the most absurd and foolish situations.
Cast
Allison Janney
Matthew Perry
Nate Torrence
James Lesure
Andrea Anders
Paul Rust
Series rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Seasons
Mr. Sunshine - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
