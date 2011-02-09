The series "Mr. Sunshine" tells the story of the career and personal life of a self-absorbed manager of the San Diego sports arena, the "Sunshine Center." Ben Donovan is completely satisfied with his life, as he is doing what he loves and basking in female attention. However, even in his everyday life, complete chaos often sneaks in. The manager has to literally juggle his favorite (and not so favorite) women, lucrative (and not so lucrative) contracts, and constantly extricate himself from the most absurd and foolish situations.

