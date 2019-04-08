Menu
Russian
The Victim poster
IMDb Rating: 7.6
The Victim (2019 - 2019)

Production year 2019
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC One
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The action of the mini-series "The Victim" takes place in the Scottish city of Edinburgh, during a time when the country's unique legal system is just coming into effect. Housewife Anna Dean posts a photo on social media with an extremist message, as well as personal information about Craig Myers - her now respectable husband and father. The woman has no doubt that this person is guilty of the murder of her young son, which happened many years ago. Anna has never been able to recover from the devastating loss and is consumed by a thirst for revenge.
Cast
Kelly Macdonald
Kelly Macdonald
John Hannah
John Hannah
Jamie Sives
Chloe Pirrie
Chloe Pirrie
Karla Crome
Karla Crome
Pooky Quesnel
7.6 IMDb
The Victim - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 4 episodes
 
