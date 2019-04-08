The action of the mini-series "The Victim" takes place in the Scottish city of Edinburgh, during a time when the country's unique legal system is just coming into effect. Housewife Anna Dean posts a photo on social media with an extremist message, as well as personal information about Craig Myers - her now respectable husband and father. The woman has no doubt that this person is guilty of the murder of her young son, which happened many years ago. Anna has never been able to recover from the devastating loss and is consumed by a thirst for revenge.

