The Forgotten The story revolves around a team of volunteers who help establish the identities of the murdered John and Jane Does. It's a tale of those who have departed from life but have not been forgotten. What if a criminal managed to not only take a person's life but also steal their identity? In practically any city, there are murder victims who remain unidentified even after forensic examination. When standard law enforcement procedures are not enough, the case is taken on by the Identity Network...

