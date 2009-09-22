Menu
The Forgotten (2009 - 2010)

The Forgotten 18+
Production year 2009
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 12 hours 11 minutes

The Forgotten The story revolves around a team of volunteers who help establish the identities of the murdered John and Jane Does. It's a tale of those who have departed from life but have not been forgotten. What if a criminal managed to not only take a person's life but also steal their identity? In practically any city, there are murder victims who remain unidentified even after forensic examination. When standard law enforcement procedures are not enough, the case is taken on by the Identity Network...
Cast
Christian Slater
Christian Slater
Elisha Cuthbert
Elisha Cuthbert
Rochelle Aytes
Rochelle Aytes
Elizabeth Bogush
Anthony Carrigan
Anthony Carrigan
Michelle Borth
6.5 IMDb
The Forgotten - Season 1 Season 1
2009, 17 episodes
 
