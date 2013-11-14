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Ground Floor 2013 - 2015 season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Ground Floor
Seasons
Season 1
Ground Floor
12+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
14 November 2013
Production year
2013
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
3 hours 40 minutes
Series rating
7.2
Rate
20
votes
7.2
IMDb
"Ground Floor" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Pilot
Season 1
Episode 1
14 November 2013
Off to the Races
Season 1
Episode 2
14 November 2013
The New Office
Season 1
Episode 3
21 November 2013
The Gift
Season 1
Episode 4
5 December 2013
Take Me Out to the Ballgame
Season 1
Episode 5
12 December 2013
If I Were a Rich Man
Season 1
Episode 6
19 December 2013
Woman on Top
Season 1
Episode 7
26 December 2013
Dynamic Duo
Season 1
Episode 8
2 January 2014
The Decision: Part One
Season 1
Episode 9
9 January 2014
The Decision: Part Two
Season 1
Episode 10
16 January 2014
TV series release schedule
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