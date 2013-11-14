Menu
Ground Floor All seasons
Ground Floor
12+
Production year
2013
Country
USA
Episode duration
22 minutes
TV channel
TBS
Series rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Ground Floor"
Season 1
10 episodes
14 November 2013 - 16 January 2014
Season 2
10 episodes
9 December 2014 - 10 February 2015
