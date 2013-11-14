Menu
Ground Floor 12+
Production year 2013
Country USA
Episode duration 22 minutes
TV channel TBS

7.3
7.2 IMDb
All seasons of "Ground Floor"
Ground Floor - Season 1 Season 1
10 episodes 14 November 2013 - 16 January 2014
 
Ground Floor - Season 2 Season 2
10 episodes 9 December 2014 - 10 February 2015
 
