The main heroine of the anime series "Sukippu bîto!" is a simple girl named Keko Mogami, who is in love with her former classmate Se Fuvu. When Se leaves their hometown to become a pop star in Tokyo, she follows him there. Keko rents an apartment for her beloved, cooks for him, cleans, and does his laundry while he conquers the Everest of fame. But one day she learns that Se has no intention of living with her happily ever after and is using her as a servant. That's when Keko decides to go to a talent agency.

