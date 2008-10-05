Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Sukippu bîto! poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Sukippu bîto!

Sukippu bîto! (2008 - 2009)

Sukippu bîto! 18+
Production year 2008
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel TV Tokyo
Runtime 10 hours 25 minutes

TV series description

The main heroine of the anime series "Sukippu bîto!" is a simple girl named Keko Mogami, who is in love with her former classmate Se Fuvu. When Se leaves their hometown to become a pop star in Tokyo, she follows him there. Keko rents an apartment for her beloved, cooks for him, cleans, and does his laundry while he conquers the Everest of fame. But one day she learns that Se has no intention of living with her happily ever after and is using her as a servant. That's when Keko decides to go to a talent agency.
Cast
Cast
Mamoru Miyano
Mamoru Miyano
Marina Inoue
Marina Inoue
Kenji Hamada
Hiromi Konno
Shinya Takahashi
Katsuyuki Konishi
Katsuyuki Konishi
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.8 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Sukippu bîto! - Season 1 Season 1
2008, 25 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more