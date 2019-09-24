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Emergence 2019 - 2020, season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Emergence
Seasons
Season 1
Emergence
12+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
24 September 2019
Production year
2019
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
9 hours 45 minutes
Series rating
7.1
Rate
20
votes
7.2
IMDb
"Emergence" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Pilot
Season 1
Episode 1
24 September 2019
Camera Wheelbarrow Tiger Pillow
Season 1
Episode 2
1 October 2019
2 MG CU BID
Season 1
Episode 3
8 October 2019
No Outlet
Season 1
Episode 4
15 October 2019
RDZ9021
Season 1
Episode 5
29 October 2019
Mile Marker 14
Season 1
Episode 6
5 November 2019
Fatal Exception
Season 1
Episode 7
19 November 2019
American Chestnut
Season 1
Episode 8
26 November 2019
Where You Belong
Season 1
Episode 9
10 December 2019
15 Years
Season 1
Episode 10
7 January 2020
Applied Sciences
Season 1
Episode 11
14 January 2020
Killshot Pt. 1
Season 1
Episode 12
21 January 2020
Killshot Pt. 2
Season 1
Episode 13
28 January 2020
TV series release schedule
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