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Emergence 2019 - 2020, season 1

Emergence season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Emergence Seasons Season 1
Emergence 12+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 24 September 2019
Production year 2019
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 9 hours 45 minutes

Series rating

7.1
Rate 20 votes
7.2 IMDb

"Emergence" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Pilot
Season 1 Episode 1
24 September 2019
Camera Wheelbarrow Tiger Pillow
Season 1 Episode 2
1 October 2019
2 MG CU BID
Season 1 Episode 3
8 October 2019
No Outlet
Season 1 Episode 4
15 October 2019
RDZ9021
Season 1 Episode 5
29 October 2019
Mile Marker 14
Season 1 Episode 6
5 November 2019
Fatal Exception
Season 1 Episode 7
19 November 2019
American Chestnut
Season 1 Episode 8
26 November 2019
Where You Belong
Season 1 Episode 9
10 December 2019
15 Years
Season 1 Episode 10
7 January 2020
Applied Sciences
Season 1 Episode 11
14 January 2020
Killshot Pt. 1
Season 1 Episode 12
21 January 2020
Killshot Pt. 2
Season 1 Episode 13
28 January 2020
TV series release schedule
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