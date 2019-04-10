Menu
IMDb Rating: 6.9
Philosopher's Grandson

Philosopher's Grandson (2019 - 2019)

Kenja no Mago 18+
Production year 2019
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 23 minutes
TV channel AT-X
Runtime 4 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

The hero of the anime series "Kenja no Mago" was a simple office worker in his previous life. However, everything changes for the better when Shin... dies. He is reborn in a fascinating world where magic exists. The wise Merlin takes him in and raises him. Over the years, Shin becomes an outstanding wizard, but he knows nothing about this new reality, as he and his teacher lead a secluded life. To fill this gap, he goes to study at the Royal Academy of Magic. There, Shin is in for a multitude of discoveries.
Cast
Yûsuke Kobayashi
Rina Honizumi
Shohei Komatsu
Gara Takashima
Miyu Kubota
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.1
6.9 IMDb
Seasons
Philosopher's Grandson - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 12 episodes
 
