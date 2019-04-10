The hero of the anime series "Kenja no Mago" was a simple office worker in his previous life. However, everything changes for the better when Shin... dies. He is reborn in a fascinating world where magic exists. The wise Merlin takes him in and raises him. Over the years, Shin becomes an outstanding wizard, but he knows nothing about this new reality, as he and his teacher lead a secluded life. To fill this gap, he goes to study at the Royal Academy of Magic. There, Shin is in for a multitude of discoveries.

