Quotes
The Shivering Truth quotes
Narrator
He yearned for his parents to get him a puppy, but they were allergic to making him happy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator
The only way to escape the prison of reality is to make your life into a lie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator
Sam and Iris Biko found that they were brought together by their disappointment for their son Benny, so they vowed to stay ashamed of the kid for the sake of the marriage.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator
A Doctor's Sacred Mission is to do anything rather than lose his job.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator
He became the greatest hero the World has ever not known.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Singer
Then Long Lankyn was hanged/ on a gallows so high,/ And the false nurse was burnt/ in a fire just by.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
PFFR Logo
[Top-hatted, smiling, nude stick-figure shitting blood] P-F-F-R!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Singer
There's blood in the kitchen, there's blood in the Hall. There's blood in the parlour where my Lady did fall.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
