Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Rookie
Articles
Статьи о сериале «The Rookie»
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Статьи о сериале «The Rookie»
All info
Фанаты сериала «Новичок», ликуйте: 3 похожих проекта про полицейских — у №1 и 2 рейтинг даже выше
Захватывающие расследования и крутые персонажи обеспечены.
Write review
21 February 2025 19:05
Понравился сериал «Новичок»? Вот еще 7 похожих проектов — у всех высокий рейтинг
А в №5 в главной роли снова Нэйтан Филлион.
Write review
25 December 2024 15:13
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree