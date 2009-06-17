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The Take 2009, season 1
About
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Take
Seasons
Season 1
The Take
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
17 June 2009
Production year
2009
Number of episodes
4
Runtime
3 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.4
Rate
13
votes
7.7
IMDb
"The Take" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
17 June 2009
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
17 June 2009
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
24 June 2009
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
1 July 2009
TV series release schedule
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