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The Take 2009, season 1

The Take season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Take Seasons Season 1
The Take 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 17 June 2009
Production year 2009
Number of episodes 4
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.4
Rate 13 votes
7.7 IMDb

"The Take" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
17 June 2009
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
17 June 2009
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
24 June 2009
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
1 July 2009
TV series release schedule
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