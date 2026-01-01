Mark Huberman

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Horror actor, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Fran the Man 7.6
Fran the Man (2025)
Frank 7.1
Frank (2014)
Bonhoeffer 6.9
Bonhoeffer (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Fran the Man 7.6
Fran the Man Fran the Man
Comedy, Sport 2025, Ireland
Bonhoeffer 6.9
Bonhoeffer Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin
Drama 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
The Nightman 6
The Nightman Nightman
Horror 2023, Belgium
Watch trailer
The Turning 4.3
The Turning The Turning
Horror, Drama 2020, USA
Watch trailer
A Dark Song 5.8
A Dark Song A Dark Song
Horror 2016, Great Britain / Ireland
Watch trailer
Frank 7.1
Frank Frank
Comedy, Drama, Detective 2014, Great Britain / Ireland
Watch trailer
Dark Touch 5.6
Dark Touch Dark Touch
Horror 2013, France / Ireland / Sweden
Watch trailer
