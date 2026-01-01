Mark Huberman

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Horror actor, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
Fran the Man
(2025)
7.1
Frank
(2014)
6.9
Bonhoeffer
(2024)
Tickets
7.6
Fran the Man
Fran the Man
Comedy, Sport
2025, Ireland
6.9
Bonhoeffer
Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin
Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6
The Nightman
Nightman
Horror
2023, Belgium
Watch trailer
4.3
The Turning
The Turning
Horror, Drama
2020, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
A Dark Song
A Dark Song
Horror
2016, Great Britain / Ireland
Watch trailer
7.1
Frank
Frank
Comedy, Drama, Detective
2014, Great Britain / Ireland
Watch trailer
5.6
Dark Touch
Dark Touch
Horror
2013, France / Ireland / Sweden
Watch trailer
