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Concordia 2024, season 1
About
Seasons
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Cast and roles
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Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Concordia
Seasons
Season 1
Concordia
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
23 May 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
4 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
4.8
IMDb
"Concordia" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
23 May 2024
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
23 May 2024
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
23 May 2024
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
23 May 2024
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
23 May 2024
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
23 May 2024
TV series release schedule
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