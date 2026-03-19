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Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 2026, season 1

Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Seasons Season 1
Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 19 March 2026
Production year 2026
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 9 hours 36 minutes

Series rating

0.0
Rate 9 votes
9.5 IMDb

Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure season 1 new episodes release schedule.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Steel Ball Run
Season 1 Episode 1
19 March 2026
TBA
Season 1 Episode 2
25 September 2026
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
2 October 2026
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
9 October 2026
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
16 October 2026
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
23 October 2026
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
30 October 2026
Episode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
6 November 2026
Episode 9
Season 1 Episode 9
13 November 2026
Episode 10
Season 1 Episode 10
20 November 2026
Episode 11
Season 1 Episode 11
27 November 2026
Episode 12
Season 1 Episode 12
4 December 2026
TV series release schedule
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