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Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 2026, season 1
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Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
Seasons
Season 1
Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
19 March 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
9 hours 36 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
9
votes
9.5
IMDb
Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure season 1 new episodes release schedule.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Steel Ball Run
Season 1
Episode 1
19 March 2026
TBA
Season 1
Episode 2
25 September 2026
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
2 October 2026
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
9 October 2026
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
16 October 2026
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
23 October 2026
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
30 October 2026
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
6 November 2026
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
13 November 2026
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
20 November 2026
Episode 11
Season 1
Episode 11
27 November 2026
Episode 12
Season 1
Episode 12
4 December 2026
TV series release schedule
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