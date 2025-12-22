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Idol I 2025 - 2026, season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Idol I
Seasons
Season 1
Aidolai
16+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
22 December 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
12 hours 0 minute
Season 1 Cast
Choi Soo-yeong
Kim Jae-yeong
Choi Hee-jin
Kim Hyun Jin
Kim Won-hae
Jeong Man-shik
All Season 1 Cast
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
7.3
IMDb
"Idol I" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
22 December 2025
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
23 December 2025
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
29 December 2025
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
30 December 2025
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
5 January 2026
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 6
6 January 2026
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
12 January 2026
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
13 January 2026
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
19 January 2026
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
20 January 2026
Episode 11
Season 1
Episode 11
26 January 2026
Episode 12
Season 1
Episode 12
27 January 2026
TV series release schedule
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