Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Idol I 2025 - 2026, season 1

Idol I season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Idol I Seasons Season 1
Aidolai 16+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 22 December 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

Season 1 Cast

Choi Soo-yeong
Kim Jae-yeong
Choi Hee-jin
Kim Hyun Jin
Kim Won-hae
Kim Won-hae
Jeong Man-shik
Jeong Man-shik
All Season 1 Cast

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.3 IMDb

"Idol I" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
22 December 2025
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
23 December 2025
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
29 December 2025
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
30 December 2025
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
5 January 2026
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 6
6 January 2026
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
12 January 2026
Episode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
13 January 2026
Episode 9
Season 1 Episode 9
19 January 2026
Episode 10
Season 1 Episode 10
20 January 2026
Episode 11
Season 1 Episode 11
26 January 2026
Episode 12
Season 1 Episode 12
27 January 2026
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more