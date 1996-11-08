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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Choi Hee-jin
Choi Hee-jin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Choi Hee-jin
Choi Hee-jin
Choi Hee-jin
Date of Birth
8 November 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.0
Snowdrop
(2021)
7.3
Mental Coach Je Gal Gil
(2022)
7.2
Behind Your Touch
(2023)
Filmography
Motel California
Drama, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
Heavenly Ever After
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
Idol I
Drama, Romantic, Detective,
2025, South Korea
6.3
Royal Loader
Drama, Crime,
2024, South Korea
7.2
Behind Your Touch
Drama, Fantasy,
2023, South Korea
6.2
The Fabulous
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2022, South Korea
7.3
Mental Coach Je Gal Gil
Drama, Sport,
2022, South Korea
5.7
Next Door
Next Door
Comedy, Thriller
2022, South Korea
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