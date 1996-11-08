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Choi Hee-jin Choi Hee-jin
Kinoafisha Persons Choi Hee-jin

Choi Hee-jin

Choi Hee-jin

Date of Birth
8 November 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Snowdrop 8.0
Snowdrop (2021)
Mental Coach Je Gal Gil 7.3
Mental Coach Je Gal Gil (2022)
Behind Your Touch 7.2
Behind Your Touch (2023)

Filmography

Motel California
Motel California
Drama, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Heavenly Ever After
Heavenly Ever After
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Idol I
Idol I
Drama, Romantic, Detective, 2025, South Korea
Royal Loader 6.3
Royal Loader
Drama, Crime, 2024, South Korea
Behind Your Touch 7.2
Behind Your Touch
Drama, Fantasy, 2023, South Korea
The Fabulous 6.2
The Fabulous
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2022, South Korea
Mental Coach Je Gal Gil 7.3
Mental Coach Je Gal Gil
Drama, Sport, 2022, South Korea
Next Door 5.7
Next Door Next Door
Comedy, Thriller 2022, South Korea
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