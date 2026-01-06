Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
The Darwin Incident season 1 watch online
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Q&A
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Darwin Incident
Seasons
Season 1
Darwin Jihen
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
6 January 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
5 hours 12 minutes
Season 1 Cast
Christina Costello
Atsumi Tanezaki
Hiroya Egashira
Mitsuho Kambe
Akio Otsuka
Masaaki Ihara
All Season 1 Cast
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
7.1
IMDb
"The Darwin Incident" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
6 January 2026
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
13 January 2026
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
20 January 2026
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
27 January 2026
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
3 February 2026
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
10 February 2026
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
17 February 2026
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
24 February 2026
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
3 March 2026
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
10 March 2026
Episode 11
Season 1
Episode 11
17 March 2026
Episode 12
Season 1
Episode 12
24 March 2026
Episode 13
Season 1
Episode 13
31 March 2026
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree