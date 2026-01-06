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The Darwin Incident season 1 watch online

The Darwin Incident season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Darwin Incident Seasons Season 1
Darwin Jihen 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 6 January 2026
Production year 2026
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 5 hours 12 minutes

Season 1 Cast

Christina Costello
Atsumi Tanezaki
Hiroya Egashira
Mitsuho Kambe
Akio Otsuka
Akio Otsuka
Masaaki Ihara
All Season 1 Cast

Series rating

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7.1 IMDb

"The Darwin Incident" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
6 January 2026
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
13 January 2026
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
20 January 2026
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
27 January 2026
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
3 February 2026
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
10 February 2026
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
17 February 2026
Episode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
24 February 2026
Episode 9
Season 1 Episode 9
3 March 2026
Episode 10
Season 1 Episode 10
10 March 2026
Episode 11
Season 1 Episode 11
17 March 2026
Episode 12
Season 1 Episode 12
24 March 2026
Episode 13
Season 1 Episode 13
31 March 2026
TV series release schedule
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