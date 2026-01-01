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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Mitsuho Kambe
Mitsuho Kambe
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mitsuho Kambe
Mitsuho Kambe
Mitsuho Kambe
Actor type
Science-fiction heroine
,
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.4
Call of the Night
(2022)
7.1
Akebi's Sailor Uniform
(2022)
7.0
With You and the Rain
(2025)
Filmography
The Darwin Incident
Anime, Sci-Fi
2026, Japan
7
With You and the Rain
Anime, Comedy
2025, Japan
6
Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf
Action,
2024, Japan
5.3
Make My Day
Anime, Sci-Fi,
2023, Japan
7.1
Akebi's Sailor Uniform
Anime
2022, Japan
5.7
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2022, Japan
7.4
Call of the Night
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy, Romantic
2022, Japan
5.4
Yurei Deco
Anime, Sci-Fi, Mystery
2022, Japan
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