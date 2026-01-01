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Mitsuho Kambe Mitsuho Kambe
Kinoafisha Persons Mitsuho Kambe

Mitsuho Kambe

Mitsuho Kambe

Actor type
Science-fiction heroine, Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Call of the Night 7.4
Call of the Night (2022)
Akebi's Sailor Uniform 7.1
Akebi's Sailor Uniform (2022)
With You and the Rain 7.0
With You and the Rain (2025)

Filmography

The Darwin Incident
The Darwin Incident
Anime, Sci-Fi 2026, Japan
With You and the Rain 7
With You and the Rain
Anime, Comedy 2025, Japan
Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf 6
Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf
Action, 2024, Japan
Make My Day 5.3
Make My Day
Anime, Sci-Fi, 2023, Japan
Akebi's Sailor Uniform 7.1
Akebi's Sailor Uniform
Anime 2022, Japan
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man 5.7
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2022, Japan
Call of the Night 7.4
Call of the Night
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy, Romantic 2022, Japan
Yurei Deco 5.4
Yurei Deco
Anime, Sci-Fi, Mystery 2022, Japan
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