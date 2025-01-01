Menu
Attila quotes

Attila quotes

Honoria I say that if a woman can only have power through a man, then let it be with the most powerful man she can find.
Young Attila Kneel.
Man Kneel to a boy?
Young Attila Submit to me and live.
Attila the Hun Trickery and deceit. That is the way of the Romans, not of the Huns.
Flavius Aetius Which way rules the world?
Flavius Aetius [about Attila] A few more like him, and Rome could conquer the world all over again.
Placidia Actius, you told me that if Attila attacked the West it would be on your head. Do you begin to feel the WEIGHT?
Honoria [about Attila] He's quite striking - in a primitive sort of way.
Girl His clothes are made of animal skins.
Honoria Don't worry, he'll be out of them soon enough.
Flavius Aetius Civilized men are easy to conquer, but civilization still belongs to the civilized, not the barbarians.
Attila the Hun It belongs to whoever is strong enough to take it.
Attila the Hun You Romans play with kings and nations as a child plays with toys.
Flavius Aetius I go back to Rome soon. Come with me, and learn how the world is ruled. Find out if Rome really does play with nations as though they were toys. There is no-one like you in Rome, and no-one like me here. You and I can do great things together.
Attila the Hun If we don't kill each other first.
Bleda Rua died without issue. I am the elder son of his brother, and so am rightfully king.
Attila the Hun To what purpose? To fight in the service of Rome or some other nation?
Bleda We will live as Huns have always lived. What else should we do?
Attila the Hun We should rule the world!
Galen The beast with red fur.
N'Kara The toadstool who talks.
Galen Bleda mounts you more often than his horse.
N'Kara That is no choice of mine.
Galen Then why do you?
N'Kara My mother and sister, if I kill myself then Bleda will kill them.
Galen They live becasue of Attila... I have seen the way he looks at you, and the way you look at him.
N'Kara It doesn't matter, I belong to Belda.
Galen A Hun warrior does not possess a woman until she bears his child. If you bear Bleda's then Attila will have nothing to do with you.
Galen [takes a a little bag]
Galen Take one of these every morning, they will keep Bleda's seed from your womb. Attila or Bleda. Bleda or Attila, I know who Galen would choose.
Attila the Hun I thought that the War God had refused me a sign, but I was wrong. What better sign than an enemy prepared to fight?
Flavius Aetius There is only one fathomable reason why you are here. you *need* me.
Placidia Why would I need you?
Flavius Aetius If I had to guess, I say that the Hunss are on the move again and you and the rest of Rome are pretified with fear.
Placidia There are rumors of a new warlord amongst the southern tribes. Attila, do you know him?
Flavius Aetius No, but I know King Rua. And that is what matters.
Placidia My daughter married to a barbarian? She'd be the laughingstock of Rome.
Flavius Aetius I doubt it. At least there'd be a Rome to do the laughing.
Flavius Aetius Let's make a bargain here and now, a treaty of peace between your people and mine.
Attila the Hun I think that's the first sign of weakness I've seen you show.
Ildico Who do you marry, me or N'Kara?
