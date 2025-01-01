Galen The beast with red fur.

N'Kara The toadstool who talks.

Galen Bleda mounts you more often than his horse.

N'Kara That is no choice of mine.

Galen Then why do you?

N'Kara My mother and sister, if I kill myself then Bleda will kill them.

Galen They live becasue of Attila... I have seen the way he looks at you, and the way you look at him.

N'Kara It doesn't matter, I belong to Belda.

Galen A Hun warrior does not possess a woman until she bears his child. If you bear Bleda's then Attila will have nothing to do with you.

Galen [takes a a little bag]