Galen
The beast with red fur.
N'Kara
The toadstool who talks.
Galen
Bleda mounts you more often than his horse.
N'Kara
That is no choice of mine.
Galen
Then why do you?
N'Kara
My mother and sister, if I kill myself then Bleda will kill them.
Galen
They live becasue of Attila... I have seen the way he looks at you, and the way you look at him.
N'Kara
It doesn't matter, I belong to Belda.
Galen
A Hun warrior does not possess a woman until she bears his child. If you bear Bleda's then Attila will have nothing to do with you.
Galen
[takes a a little bag]
Galen
Take one of these every morning, they will keep Bleda's seed from your womb. Attila or Bleda. Bleda or Attila, I know who Galen would choose.