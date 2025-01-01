Cornelius Flavius SilvaA victory? What have we won? We've won a rock in the middle of a wasteland, on the shores of a poisoned sea.
Eleazar ben YairYou say you will catch us, and kill us? I invite you to try.
Cornelius Flavius SilvaYou invite me to try? Your country is one long and narrow graveyard already; your cities are flatter than your deserts, your temple has been destroyed and most of the survivors are slaves, all for seven years of our 'trying'. Give us our due, man, we know how to kill.
Kophar[in a patronizing tone] Your excellency, what an honor.
Cornelius Flavius SilvaHello, Kophar. I see you're still one step ahead of leprosy.
Cornelius Flavius Silva[to Gallus] We must face the truth. We laid out this camp for the prosecution of a siege. We didn't expect them to come visiting at all hours. We expected them to be stubborn, and they've turned out to be clever. I hate cleverness! It's the soldier in me, but we could use a little bit of it ourselves at the moment.
Rubrius Gallus[after the wind blows sand into his face] Damn wind!
CenturionCould be rain, couldn't it?
Rubrius Gallus[laconically] Ayhh, could be cantalopes from Egypt too, but it's not.