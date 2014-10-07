The events of the fantastic anime series "Akatsuki no Yona" unfold in the fairy-tale kingdom of Kouka, ruled by the Wind Clan. The young princess Yona has been surrounded by universal love and attention since childhood, as she prepares to marry her handsome cousin Suwon and take the throne. However, on her coming-of-age birthday, the prince gives her an unexpected "gift": he kills her entire family and takes the throne himself. Yona is saved with the help of her personal guard and childhood friend Son Hak. He takes her out of the palace and decides to take her to the east, to her relatives from the clan.

Expand