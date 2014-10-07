Menu
Yona of the Dawn (2014 - 2015)

Production year 2014
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel AT-X
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The events of the fantastic anime series "Akatsuki no Yona" unfold in the fairy-tale kingdom of Kouka, ruled by the Wind Clan. The young princess Yona has been surrounded by universal love and attention since childhood, as she prepares to marry her handsome cousin Suwon and take the throne. However, on her coming-of-age birthday, the prince gives her an unexpected "gift": he kills her entire family and takes the throne himself. Yona is saved with the help of her personal guard and childhood friend Son Hak. He takes her out of the palace and decides to take her to the east, to her relatives from the clan.
Nobuhiko Okamoto
Nobuhiko Okamoto Shin-Ah
Hiro Shimono
Hiro Shimono Zeno
Masakazu Morita Kija
Tomoaki Maeno Hak Son
Junko Minagawa
Junko Minagawa Yoon
Series rating

7.3
Rate 20 votes
8 IMDb
Seasons
Yona of the Dawn - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 24 episodes
 
Stills
