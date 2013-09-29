Menu
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Betrayal
Seasons
Betrayal All seasons
Betrayal
18+
Production year
2013
Country
USA
Episode duration
42 minutes
TV channel
ABC
Series rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Betrayal"
Season 1
13 episodes
29 September 2013 - 19 January 2014
