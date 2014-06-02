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Kuprin. Yama 2014, season 1
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TV Shows
Kuprin. Yama
Seasons
Season 1
Kuprin. Yama
16+
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
2 June 2014
Production year
2014
Number of episodes
5
Runtime
4 hours 15 minutes
Season 1 Cast
Anton Shagin
Katerina Shpitsa
Svetlana Khodchenkova
Polina Agureeva
Natalya Yegorova
Maksim Averin
All Season 1 Cast
Series rating
6.6
Rate
13
votes
6.9
IMDb
"Kuprin. Yama" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Серия 1
Season 1
Episode 1
2 June 2014
Серия 2
Season 1
Episode 2
2 June 2014
Серия 3
Season 1
Episode 3
3 June 2014
Серия 4
Season 1
Episode 4
3 June 2014
Серия 5
Season 1
Episode 5
4 June 2014
TV series release schedule
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