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Kuprin. Yama 2014, season 1

Kuprin. Yama season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Kuprin. Yama Seasons Season 1
Kuprin. Yama 16+
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 2 June 2014
Production year 2014
Number of episodes 5
Runtime 4 hours 15 minutes

Season 1 Cast

Anton Shagin
Anton Shagin
Katerina Shpitsa
Katerina Shpitsa
Svetlana Khodchenkova
Svetlana Khodchenkova
Polina Agureeva
Polina Agureeva
Natalya Yegorova
Natalya Yegorova
Maksim Averin
Maksim Averin
All Season 1 Cast

Series rating

6.6
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb

"Kuprin. Yama" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Серия 1
Season 1 Episode 1
2 June 2014
Серия 2
Season 1 Episode 2
2 June 2014
Серия 3
Season 1 Episode 3
3 June 2014
Серия 4
Season 1 Episode 4
3 June 2014
Серия 5
Season 1 Episode 5
4 June 2014
TV series release schedule
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