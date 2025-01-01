Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Beastmaster Quotes

Beastmaster quotes

Tao Something wrong?
Dar No, I had a dream; you were in it.
Tao Really? What was I doing? No, let me guess, I was with a beautiful woman.
Dar There was a beautiful woman.
Tao And what was she doing?
Dar She was smiling at me.
Tao What was I doing?
Dar You were eating a peach.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tao So we're helping someone we don't like, based on the word of someone who never tells the truth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dar Tao, is this another of your "day of change stories"?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tao It's the day of change. Strange things happen. Beautiful women in dreams, peaches, strange things.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dar Tao, roots are important.
Tao Even if they're not deep? It's been a long time since I've seen my tribe.
Dar Some of the greatest trees have shallow roots and they survive strong winds because they stand together, their roots intertwined.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tao Some say that life never ends. It only changes form.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Arina Do animals always do what you ask?
Dar Sometimes. They are like humans. They listen, but it doesn't always mean they heard you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Ancient One All things have a perfect place in life. Joy is balanced by sorrow. Day by night. Giving by receiving. Wisdom by humility. The secret of life is balance, living in harmony and honor with that which surrounds you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Ancient One Dwell in the past and there will be no future.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dar He means no harm.
Tao But neither does a snake hidden in the grass until you step on it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dar [pulls girl off sinking Tao] Patience Tao.
Tao Patience is for those who aren't on fire!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Sorceress You give me proverbs when I want answers.
The Ancient One Proverbs are the daughters of experience and the way to answers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Jackson Raine
Daniel Goddard
Marjean Holden
Monika Schnarre
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more