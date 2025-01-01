TaoReally? What was I doing? No, let me guess, I was with a beautiful woman.
DarThere was a beautiful woman.
TaoAnd what was she doing?
DarShe was smiling at me.
TaoWhat was I doing?
DarYou were eating a peach.
TaoSo we're helping someone we don't like, based on the word of someone who never tells the truth.
DarTao, is this another of your "day of change stories"?
TaoIt's the day of change. Strange things happen. Beautiful women in dreams, peaches, strange things.
DarTao, roots are important.
TaoEven if they're not deep? It's been a long time since I've seen my tribe.
DarSome of the greatest trees have shallow roots and they survive strong winds because they stand together, their roots intertwined.
TaoSome say that life never ends. It only changes form.
ArinaDo animals always do what you ask?
DarSometimes. They are like humans. They listen, but it doesn't always mean they heard you.
The Ancient OneAll things have a perfect place in life. Joy is balanced by sorrow. Day by night. Giving by receiving. Wisdom by humility. The secret of life is balance, living in harmony and honor with that which surrounds you.
The Ancient OneDwell in the past and there will be no future.
DarHe means no harm.
TaoBut neither does a snake hidden in the grass until you step on it.
Dar[pulls girl off sinking Tao] Patience Tao.
TaoPatience is for those who aren't on fire!
The SorceressYou give me proverbs when I want answers.
The Ancient OneProverbs are the daughters of experience and the way to answers.
