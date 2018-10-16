Menu
Season premiere 16 October 2018
Production year 2018
Number of episodes 23
Runtime 10 hours 44 minutes

Gap Year
Season 5 Episode 1
16 October 2018
Don't You Be My Neighbor
Season 5 Episode 2
23 October 2018
Scarred for Life
Season 5 Episode 3
30 October 2018
Purple Rain
Season 5 Episode 4
13 November 2018
Good Grief
Season 5 Episode 5
20 November 2018
Stand Up, Fall Down
Season 5 Episode 6
27 November 2018
Friends Without Benefits
Season 5 Episode 7
4 December 2018
Christmas in Theater Eight
Season 5 Episode 8
11 December 2018
Wilds of Valley Glen
Season 5 Episode 9
8 January 2019
Black Like Us
Season 5 Episode 10
15 January 2019
Waltz in A Minor
Season 5 Episode 11
22 January 2019
Dreamgirls and Boys
Season 5 Episode 12
12 February 2019
Son of a Pitch
Season 5 Episode 13
19 February 2019
Black History Month
Season 5 Episode 14
26 February 2019
#justakidfromcompton
Season 5 Episode 15
19 March 2019
Enough Is Enough
Season 5 Episode 16
26 March 2019
Each One, Teach One
Season 5 Episode 17
2 April 2019
Andre Johnson: Good Person
Season 5 Episode 18
9 April 2019
Under the Influence
Season 5 Episode 19
16 April 2019
Good in the 'hood
Season 5 Episode 20
23 April 2019
FriDre Night Lights
Season 5 Episode 21
30 April 2019
Is It Desert or Dessert?
Season 5 Episode 22
14 May 2019
Relatively Grown Man
Season 5 Episode 23
21 May 2019
