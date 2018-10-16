Menu
black-ish 2014 - 2022 season 5
18+
Original title
Season 5
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
16 October 2018
Production year
2018
Number of episodes
23
Runtime
10 hours 44 minutes
Series rating
7.2
Rate
12
votes
7.3
IMDb
"black-ish" season 5 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Gap Year
Season 5
Episode 1
16 October 2018
Don't You Be My Neighbor
Season 5
Episode 2
23 October 2018
Scarred for Life
Season 5
Episode 3
30 October 2018
Purple Rain
Season 5
Episode 4
13 November 2018
Good Grief
Season 5
Episode 5
20 November 2018
Stand Up, Fall Down
Season 5
Episode 6
27 November 2018
Friends Without Benefits
Season 5
Episode 7
4 December 2018
Christmas in Theater Eight
Season 5
Episode 8
11 December 2018
Wilds of Valley Glen
Season 5
Episode 9
8 January 2019
Black Like Us
Season 5
Episode 10
15 January 2019
Waltz in A Minor
Season 5
Episode 11
22 January 2019
Dreamgirls and Boys
Season 5
Episode 12
12 February 2019
Son of a Pitch
Season 5
Episode 13
19 February 2019
Black History Month
Season 5
Episode 14
26 February 2019
#justakidfromcompton
Season 5
Episode 15
19 March 2019
Enough Is Enough
Season 5
Episode 16
26 March 2019
Each One, Teach One
Season 5
Episode 17
2 April 2019
Andre Johnson: Good Person
Season 5
Episode 18
9 April 2019
Under the Influence
Season 5
Episode 19
16 April 2019
Good in the 'hood
Season 5
Episode 20
23 April 2019
FriDre Night Lights
Season 5
Episode 21
30 April 2019
Is It Desert or Dessert?
Season 5
Episode 22
14 May 2019
Relatively Grown Man
Season 5
Episode 23
21 May 2019
