Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
black-ish 2014 - 2022 season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
black-ish
Seasons
Season 2
black-ish
18+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
23 September 2015
Production year
2015
Number of episodes
24
Runtime
11 hours 12 minutes
Series rating
7.2
Rate
12
votes
"black-ish" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
The Word
Season 2
Episode 1
23 September 2015
Rock, Paper, Scissors, Gun
Season 2
Episode 2
30 September 2015
Dr. Hell No
Season 2
Episode 3
7 October 2015
Daddy's Day
Season 2
Episode 4
14 October 2015
Churched
Season 2
Episode 5
21 October 2015
Jacked O' Lantern
Season 2
Episode 6
28 October 2015
Charlie in Charge
Season 2
Episode 7
11 November 2015
Chop Shop
Season 2
Episode 8
18 November 2015
Man at Work
Season 2
Episode 9
2 December 2015
Stuff
Season 2
Episode 10
9 December 2015
Plus Two Isn't a Thing
Season 2
Episode 11
6 January 2016
Old Digger
Season 2
Episode 12
13 January 2016
Keeping Up with the Johnsons
Season 2
Episode 13
20 January 2016
Sink or Swim
Season 2
Episode 14
10 February 2016
Twindependence
Season 2
Episode 15
17 February 2016
Hope
Season 2
Episode 16
24 February 2016
Any Given Saturday
Season 2
Episode 17
16 March 2016
Black Nanny
Season 2
Episode 18
23 March 2016
The Leftovers
Season 2
Episode 19
6 April 2016
Johnson & Johnson
Season 2
Episode 20
13 April 2016
The Johnson Show
Season 2
Episode 21
27 April 2016
Super Rich Kids
Season 2
Episode 22
4 May 2016
Daddy Dre-Care
Season 2
Episode 23
11 May 2016
Good-ish Times
Season 2
Episode 24
18 May 2016
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree