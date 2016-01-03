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Galavant 2015 - 2016, season 2

Galavant season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Galavant Seasons Season 2
Galavant
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 3 January 2016
Production year 2016
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 3 hours 40 minutes

Series rating

7.9
Rate 13 votes
8.1 IMDb

"Galavant" season 2 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
A New Season (aka Suck It Cancellation Bear)
Season 2 Episode 1
3 January 2016
World's Best Kiss
Season 2 Episode 2
3 January 2016
Aw, Hell, the King
Season 2 Episode 3
10 January 2016
Bewitched, Bothered, and Belittled
Season 2 Episode 4
10 January 2016
Giants vs. Dwarves
Season 2 Episode 5
17 January 2016
About Last Knight
Season 2 Episode 6
17 January 2016
Love and Death
Season 2 Episode 7
24 January 2016
Do the D'Dew
Season 2 Episode 8
24 January 2016
Battle of the Three Armies
Season 2 Episode 9
31 January 2016
The One True King (To Unite Them All)
Season 2 Episode 10
31 January 2016
TV series release schedule
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