Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Galavant 2015 - 2016, season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Galavant
Seasons
Season 2
Galavant
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
3 January 2016
Production year
2016
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
3 hours 40 minutes
Series rating
7.9
Rate
13
votes
8.1
IMDb
"Galavant" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
A New Season (aka Suck It Cancellation Bear)
Season 2
Episode 1
3 January 2016
World's Best Kiss
Season 2
Episode 2
3 January 2016
Aw, Hell, the King
Season 2
Episode 3
10 January 2016
Bewitched, Bothered, and Belittled
Season 2
Episode 4
10 January 2016
Giants vs. Dwarves
Season 2
Episode 5
17 January 2016
About Last Knight
Season 2
Episode 6
17 January 2016
Love and Death
Season 2
Episode 7
24 January 2016
Do the D'Dew
Season 2
Episode 8
24 January 2016
Battle of the Three Armies
Season 2
Episode 9
31 January 2016
The One True King (To Unite Them All)
Season 2
Episode 10
31 January 2016
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree