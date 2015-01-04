Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Galavant 2015 - 2016 season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Galavant
Seasons
Season 1
Galavant
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
4 January 2015
Production year
2015
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
2 hours 56 minutes
Series rating
7.9
Rate
13
votes
8.1
IMDb
"Galavant" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Pilot
Season 1
Episode 1
4 January 2015
Joust Friends
Season 1
Episode 2
4 January 2015
Two Balls
Season 1
Episode 3
11 January 2015
Comedy Gold
Season 1
Episode 4
11 January 2015
Completely Mad...Alena
Season 1
Episode 5
18 January 2015
Dungeons and Dragon Lady
Season 1
Episode 6
18 January 2015
My Cousin Izzy
Season 1
Episode 7
25 January 2015
It's All in the Executions
Season 1
Episode 8
25 January 2015
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree