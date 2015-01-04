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Galavant 2015 - 2016 season 1

Galavant season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Galavant Seasons Season 1
Galavant
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 4 January 2015
Production year 2015
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 2 hours 56 minutes

Series rating

7.9
Rate 13 votes
8.1 IMDb

"Galavant" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Pilot
Season 1 Episode 1
4 January 2015
Joust Friends
Season 1 Episode 2
4 January 2015
Two Balls
Season 1 Episode 3
11 January 2015
Comedy Gold
Season 1 Episode 4
11 January 2015
Completely Mad...Alena
Season 1 Episode 5
18 January 2015
Dungeons and Dragon Lady
Season 1 Episode 6
18 January 2015
My Cousin Izzy
Season 1 Episode 7
25 January 2015
It's All in the Executions
Season 1 Episode 8
25 January 2015
TV series release schedule
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